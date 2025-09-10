Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

