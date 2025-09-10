Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.6%

CSL stock opened at $382.54 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.