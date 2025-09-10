Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expands By 34.6%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 265,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 197,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bassett Furniture Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,761 shares in the company, valued at $942,124.16. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 298,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 114.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,448 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.03 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

