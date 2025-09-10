Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 225,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,296,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Angel Oak Income ETF has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $21.50.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.