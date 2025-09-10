A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 503,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AZ opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 479.28% and a negative return on equity of 187.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,514,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Further Reading

