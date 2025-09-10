Greg Lehmkuhl Acquires 750 Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.5%

ADC stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADC

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.