ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Up 37.1% in August

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 4,481.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

