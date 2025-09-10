Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Insider Sells 2,701 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $325.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.20. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.34 and a 1-year high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in F5 by 34,698.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,661,000 after buying an additional 743,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,492,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in F5 by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after buying an additional 294,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after buying an additional 275,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

