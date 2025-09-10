Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Insider Sells 2,701 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $325.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.20. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.34 and a 1-year high of $334.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
