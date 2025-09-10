Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Jakki Haussler Sells 15,680 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jakki Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

