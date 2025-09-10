Siphelele Jiyane Sells 25,533 Shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $2,316,098.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,542,821.57. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Siphelele Jiyane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Siphelele Jiyane sold 22,725 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $2,192,280.75.

On Monday, August 4th, Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00.

Affirm Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 680.21, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.64. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

