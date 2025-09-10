Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $391,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

