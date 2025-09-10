Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 178,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 85,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

