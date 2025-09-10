WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 122,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 60,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Trading Up 33.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

