WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 122,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 60,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

WesCan Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.09.

About WesCan Energy

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

