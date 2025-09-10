ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 34.1% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 34.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.81 ($0.15). Approximately 57,593,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average daily volume of 7,620,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.06 ($0.11).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £62.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,395.62 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

