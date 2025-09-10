Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 1,033,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 695,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$148.70 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

