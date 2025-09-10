Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 279,018,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 57,233,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Helium One Global Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a market cap of £19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.85.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

