Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 279,018,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 57,233,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).
Helium One Global Trading Down 4.3%
The company has a market cap of £19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.85.
About Helium One Global
The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.
