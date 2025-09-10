Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) Drops By 21.9%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Leading Securities Co Ltd raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

