Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 36,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LYG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

