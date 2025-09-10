Dean Capital Management Raises Position in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 265,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research raised Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $306,216.82. Following the sale, the director owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $918,517 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

