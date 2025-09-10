Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Position Trimmed by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,658 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCSG stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.07 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,932. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
