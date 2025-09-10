MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,119,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 260.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Read Our Latest Report on SW

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.