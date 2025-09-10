MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

