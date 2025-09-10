MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

