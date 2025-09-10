MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $318,000 in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.
Packaging Corporation of America Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
