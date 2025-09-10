MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $318,000 in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.