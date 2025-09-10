Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after buying an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $494,061,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,169,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.