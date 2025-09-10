Sciencast Management LP Invests $293,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.59. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

