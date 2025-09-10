Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2,085.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,906,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 444,153 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,987,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 266,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after buying an additional 262,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TPH opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

