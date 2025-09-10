UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 89,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,280,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $165.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.