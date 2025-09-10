218,419 Shares in Alcoa $AA Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 218,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

