Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Freshworks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,093.90. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,051.54. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,496 shares of company stock worth $1,046,820. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.1%

FRSH stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

