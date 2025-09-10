Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,804 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 350.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

