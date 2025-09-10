Sciencast Management LP Sells 43,264 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,264 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Coupang by 43.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 600.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

