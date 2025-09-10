1,095 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 145.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,902 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $170,943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after acquiring an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,461. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,258. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.