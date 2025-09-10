Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 19,414 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $320.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.87 and its 200 day moving average is $292.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $322.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.