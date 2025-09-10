Empowered Funds LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

