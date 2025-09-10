Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 19,954 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 205.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 243,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,220,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.59. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $326.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total transaction of $386,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,741.44. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,125,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
