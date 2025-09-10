McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 859.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

