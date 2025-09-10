Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

