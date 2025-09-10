Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,472 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 42.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WesBanco by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 640,003 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,859,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,543,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after buying an additional 991,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBC stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.16%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

