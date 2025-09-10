Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,786 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

