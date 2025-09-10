MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $126.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

