MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $315,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

