Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

