Ascent Group LLC Buys 920 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,639,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.