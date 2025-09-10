MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 2,078 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of QCOM opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
