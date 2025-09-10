Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $402.04 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.36 and a 1-year high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average of $462.29.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

