JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.