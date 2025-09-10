Ascent Group LLC Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total transaction of $9,026,058.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,284,533.92. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,021 shares of company stock valued at $18,911,102 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,546.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,495.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,733.11. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

