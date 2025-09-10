McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $174.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,498 shares of company stock worth $2,201,175. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

